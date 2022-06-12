Why is the UK suffering a housing crisis?

The UK is facing a housing crisis due to a shortage of homes, as well as soaring rent and house prices. The war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic have exacerbated the problem.

Boris Johnson has announced a "benefits to bricks" scheme, "extending the right to buy to housing associations". This will allow millions of UK residents to use their benefits towards a mortgage.

However, the scheme has been widely criticised, the Chief Executive of Shelter has called it "baffling, unworkable and a dangerous gimmick".

