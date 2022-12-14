UK inflation dips but soaring food and energy prices keep pressure on households

UK inflation eased back by more than expected last month from October’s 41-year high, but households remained under pressure due to sky-high food and energy costs, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 10.7 per cent in November, from 11.1 per cent in October.

Despite the improvement, many across the UK are still feeling the crunch from the cost of living crisis, ahead of a busy Christmas period.

