Moment UK parliament votes against ceasefire in Gaza

Watch the moment the UK parliament voted against the SNP’s King’s Speech amendment calling for “all parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire” in Gaza.

MPs voted 293 to 125, a majority of 168, to reject the SNP’s motion. At least 60 Labour MPs are said to have voted for the amendment.

This comes as Israel says its forces have entered the Al Shifa hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, as part of the IDF’s ground offensive against Hamas.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s Chief Executive, said: “This vote was a historic missed opportunity for MPs to show they genuinely support the protection of Palestinian and Israeli civilians.”