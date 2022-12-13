Timeline from a year of political turmoil under the Tories in 2022

Four chancellors, three prime ministers, two monarchs and one crazy year for British politics - 2022 has been a roller coaster ride in Westminster.

As the year comes to a close, here we look back on some of the key political events that have unfolded in the last 12 months.

From Boris Johnson’s resignation to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and everything in between, the UK public will be hoping for a quiet start to 2023.

But with the cost of living crisis set to continue, plenty more controversy is expected to come.

