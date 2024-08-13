A man who grabbed a police officer’s baton and ran off with it during disorder in Plymouth has been jailed for three years.

Guy Sullivan, 43, admitted a charge of violent disorder relating to the incident during protests in the Devon city on 5 August.

Plymouth Crown Court heard the lone officer was up against a grass verge and was using his baton to strike forward in a bid to push back protesters around him.

Footage shows how Sullivan, of New George Street, Plymouth, came behind the officer and grabbed the baton out of his hands.

The officer was later pulled to the ground and attacked by other protesters as onlookers filmed and shouted “get him”, “do him” and “let him have it”.