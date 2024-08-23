A man who threw objects including bricks and a wheelie bin at police during disorder has been jailed for three years and three months.

Rory Allington-Mott, 34, of Newport in Shropshire, was shown in footage released by police appearing to smile as he took part in the unrest in Southport on 30 July.

He was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to violent disorder, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.

In the video, he was seen to throw bricks, a wheelie bin, a plastic box and what appeared to be a picture frame towards police vans and officers.