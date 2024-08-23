Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:52
Shropshire man throws bricks and wheelie bin at police officers during riots
A man who threw objects including bricks and a wheelie bin at police during disorder has been jailed for three years and three months.
Rory Allington-Mott, 34, of Newport in Shropshire, was shown in footage released by police appearing to smile as he took part in the unrest in Southport on 30 July.
He was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to violent disorder, a spokesman for Merseyside Police said.
In the video, he was seen to throw bricks, a wheelie bin, a plastic box and what appeared to be a picture frame towards police vans and officers.
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:48
‘Delighted’: Guardiola responds as Gundogan Man City return confirmed
00:44
Sven-Goran Eriksson says goodbye with heartbreaking final message
01:26
Joao Felix is ‘player that will help us’ says Chelsea boss Maresca
00:32
Jenas boasts about ‘securing coin’ in bizarre resurfaced video
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:55
Viral cucumber trend lands TikToker in hospital
00:37
J-Lo bats away Jane Fonda’s doubts of Ben Affleck relationship
00:54
Lily Allen admits she gave away dog after it ate important documents
01:08
Meghan addresses crowd in Spanish during Colombia visit
01:03
Jeremy Clarkson’s new Oxfordshire pub opens on time to fanfare
00:25
Trampoline crashes into house roof during strong winds
00:22
TikToker shows outfit she says got her ‘dress-coded’ in job interview
01:24
Hancock as Bond to re-forming One Direction: The weirdest petitions
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32