Sadiq Khan criticises ‘tone deaf’ anti-strike law on 160th anniversary of the Tube

Sadiq Khan criticised the UK government’s anti-strikes bill as he celebrated the 160th anniversary of the London Underground.

The Mayor of London met with tube staff and unveiled a specially designed roundel to mark the anniversary.

Afterwards, Mr Khan addressed the potential for further strikes and criticised the government’s handling of the current industrial action held by transport and health unions.

He claimed the legislation “won’t improve industrial relations” and proves “how tone deaf the government is”.

