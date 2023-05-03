More than a million NHS workers to get pay rise after offer accepted

More than a million NHS workers in England are to be given a 5 per cent pay rise this year and a cash sum for last year, after ministers and unions agreed a new pay deal.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, said he intends to implement the deal, which he called the “final offer”, as he urged the Royal College of Nursing and others holding out, to join the majority of health unions in accepting it.

“It’s important those unions recognise the collective decision,” he said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.