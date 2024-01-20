Top tips to protect property as Storm Isha expected to bring 80mph winds to UK

With a new weather warning for much of the UK, research shows Brits want more help on how to protect their homes.

Storm Isha will bring winds of up to 80mph and heavy rain, posing a risk to life and damage to buildings, as part of a wet and windier weekend across the UK.

The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for wind for northern and western England, Wales, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland from Sunday into Monday.

Ahead of Storm Isha, take a look at the top tips to protect your property.