Representatives celebrate and wave flags after Congress passes Ukraine aid package

The House of Representatives finally passed a $61.8bn (£49bn) aid package for Ukraine after a tense few months of negotiation between politicians.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill by a comfortable margin of 311-112 after the speaker of the House Mike Johnson allied with Democrats to get the bill through Congress.

Democrats and Republicans who did vote for the bill to pass could be seen celebrating by waving flags and chanting "U-kraine, U-kraine" on the House floor.

Representatives were swiftly told off for their conduct before the House moved on to other business.