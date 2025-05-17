Watch: Devastating aftermath of Russian strike on civilian bus

A video has captured the devastating aftermath of a Russian attack on a civilian bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region.

A drone killed nine people, Ukrainian officials said, hours after Moscow and Kyiv had held their first direct peace talks in years, which failed to secure a ceasefire.

The video shows the bus was reduced to a twisted heap of metal in the strike.

Emergency services can be seen sifting through the wreck.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the attack as “deliberate killing of civilians”.