‘They tried to kill children’: Kyiv doctor describes deadly Russia hospital attack

A Ukrainian doctor has spoken of the devastation caused by a Russian missile strike on a children’s hospital.

Pediatric Anesthesiologist Anna Trots described how Russia “tried to kill not only doctors and civilians, but also children” following the targeted attack on Monday (8 July).

Speaking to LBC today (9 July), Ms Trots said: "I can’t even understand how it can be possible to transform a national children's hospital in Kyiv into a military target.

"They tried to kill not only doctors and civilians but child patients of our hospital."

Ukraine is observing a day of mourning after dozens of missiles fired by Russia struck a number of cities across the country, killing at least 41 people and wounding more than 150.