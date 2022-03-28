Ukraine ‘prepared to consider neutrality’, says Zelensky

Ukraine’s president has stated that he is prepared to accept neutrality in order for the war to end.

Volodymyr Zelensky said today in a confrence: “Security guarantees and neutrality, the nuclear-free status of our state, we are ready to go for it.

“This is the most important point”.

He added: “It is being discusses. It has been deeply worked through.”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.