Dog rescued from flooding in Kherson after destroyed dam floods region

Ukrainian National Police shared a video of a dog being rescued in a flooded area of the Kherson region on Tuesday 6 June.

Large areas were flooded after a major dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed, triggering floods, endangering crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station on the Dnieper river in an area that Moscow has controlled for over a year, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian bombardment in the contested area.