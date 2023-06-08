Cat rescued from devastating Kherson floods after damn collapse

A cat was rescued from flooding in Kherson after the destruction of a huge hydroelectric dam on front lines between Russian and Ukrainian forces.

The Kakhovka dam, under Russian control, was blown up on Tuesday, 6 June, collapsing shortly after.

Water has surged into nearby villages, causing widespread flooding in region with a 42,000-strong population.

The incident constitutes a "war crime," Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

It is the "largest man-made environmental disaster in Europe in decades," the Ukrainian president added.