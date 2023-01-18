A Ukrainian family in Dnipro celebrated their daughter’s birthday in their kitchen before their home was struck by a Russian missile.

Footage shows Mykhailo Korenovsky, a boxing coach who died in the attack, holding a young girl during the celebration.

Drone footage then reveals the family’s destroyed apartment.

Ukrainian officials say at least 40 people were killed in a Russian strike on the city on Saturday, 14 January, in one of the deadliest attacks since the war began last February.

