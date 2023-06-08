Ukrainians travel through flooded Kherson on dinghies after dam attack

Kherson residents were seen traversing floods in dinghies on Wednesday (7 June) after water from a ruptured dam upstream on the Dnipro river gushed through the streets.

Members of Ukraine’s police force, military, and emergency services have been leading efforts to evacuate people from flooded towns, after the vast Soviet-era Kakhovka dam, under Russian control, was breached in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident unleashed floodwaters across a swathe of the warzone in southern Ukraine, endangering the lives and welfare of tens of thousands of people.