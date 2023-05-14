Zelensky welcomed with military honours as he visits Germany

Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed with military honours by German chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday, 14 May.

This weekend’s visit marked the first time the Ukrainian president has travelled to the country since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mr Scholz has announced that his country will support Ukraine “for as long as it is necessary” and pledged €2.7bn (£2.4bn) worth of weapons.

While visiting Berlin, Mr Zelensky vowed that Kyiv and Western supporters could make a Russian defeat in the war in Ukraine “irreversible” and thanked Germany for being a “true friend.”

