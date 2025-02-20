‘I would shoot a Russian soldier’, says former Tory MP fighting on Ukraine frontline

A former Tory MP fighting now fighting on the Ukraine frontline says he would shoot a Russian soldier as part of his duties.

Jack Lopresti, a former deputy chair of the Conservative Party, was previously the MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke in Gloucestershire, but is now based in Kyiv using his skills in the ongoing war.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (20 February), Mr Lopresti was asked whether he would shoot a Russian solider, if needed to.

He told presenter Richard Madeley: “Of course, I would.”

Mr Lopresti added: “I would do whatever I can to help Ukraine.”