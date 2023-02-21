Joe Biden lands in Poland after surprise trip to Ukraine

Joe Biden arrived in Poland on Monday evening (20 February) following his unannounced visit to Ukraine.

The US president left Kyiv for Warsaw after meeting with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy four days before the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Mr Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine was seen as a clear display of Western solidarity as the war continues.

In Poland, Mr Biden will hold talks with the leaders of NATO’s nine eastern flank nations speak of how the US “has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.