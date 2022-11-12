Satellite images reveal severity of damage done to key Kherson bridge

Newly released satellite images reveal the severity of the damage done to key infrastructure near the Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Maxar Technologies’s aerial photographs show the state of both the Antonovskiy Bridge and the Nova Kakhovka dam.

Multiple bridges were heavily damaged following Russia’s retreat from the city, according to both Ukrainian and Russian sources.

Ukrainian troops entered Kherson on Friday (11 November), a landmark hailed as being “historic” by Volodymyr Zelensky.

The port city was the only regional capital Russia had captured since its invasion began in February.

