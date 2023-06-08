'Graveyard' of dead fish forms in southern Ukraine after Kakhovka dam destruction

A graveyard of dead fish has formed in southern Ukraine after the Nova Kakhovka dam was breached.

Footage from the area close to the destroyed dam shows thousands of fish washed up in an area of ​​the reservoir, which has seen a rapid shallowing of the water.

“By blowing up the Kakhovskaya HPP, the aggressor caused an unheard-of act of ecocide, the victims of which were not only people, but also thousands of innocent animals,” the State Agency of Land Reclamation and Fisheries of Ukraine wrote, sharing the footage.