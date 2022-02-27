Fuel tanks burn after massive explosions near Kyiv as Ukraine conflict continues

A fire at an oil storage area was seen raging at the Vasylkiv Air Base after Russian missile attacks and massive explosions were reported early hours Sunday near Ukraine’s capital.

Heavy fighting is underway in Ukraine’s second city as Russian troops entered Kharkiv in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Major attacks overnight included a gas pipeline outside Kharkiv that was set ablaze by Russian troops.

Toxic fumes from the explosion prompted the Kyiv authorities to ask citizens to stay indoors and keep windows shut.

