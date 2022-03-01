‘This is not a war, it is a massacre’, says Kyiv resident

A Kyiv resident told BBC News that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is “is not a war, it is a massacre”.

The Ukrainian national said “there are no rules to this war, it’s a massacre” and told Vladimir Putin to “stop the war”, saying “it’s like a game to him”.

Russia is advancing on Kyiv with a huge convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment spanning more than 40 miles, according to new satellite images.

