Kyiv street in flames after Russian shelling strikes residential area

Police in Kyiv have released footage showing the aftermath of Russian shelling on a residential street in the city.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing into the sky as emergency services work to cool the blaze left behind by the missile.

Authorities said on Wednesday (23 November) that people were injured in the strike.

The Kyiv Independent reported that 80 per cent of the city was without power on Wednesday following Russian attacks.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.