Ukrainians throw homemade molotov cocktails over Russian tank

Amateur footage shows Ukrainians throwing a Molotov cocktail at a Russian tank during the continued invasion.

Russia is advancing on Kyiv with a huge convoy of armoured vehicles, tanks and other military equipment spanning more than 40 miles, according to new satellite images.

As the Russian invasion entered its sixth day, US senator Chris Murphy said Putin’s troops are preparing for a “long and bloody” siege of the Ukrainian capital.

Earlier, Ukraine was rocked by a number of huge explosions after the first round of peace talks between representatives of the two countries.

