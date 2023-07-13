Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Ben Wallace after he said Ukraine should show more “gratitude” for Western support.

Speaking at the Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, the Ukrainian president said that Kyiv has always been “grateful” to the United Kingdom, its prime ministers and the British public.

“The people in the United Kingdom have always supported Ukraine, we are grateful for this,” Mr Zelensky said.

“I don’t know how else we should be grateful... how else should I express my words of gratitude?”

Mr Zelensky also said that the UK and Ukraine have “wonderful relations”.