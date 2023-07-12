Zelensky jokingly encourages Stoltenberg to answer question about F15 fighter jets

Volodymyr Zelensky jokingly encouraged Jens Stoltenberg to answer a question about F15 fighter jets being provided to Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president spoke to the Nato secretary general during the military alliance’s summit in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius.

Mr Zelensky has previously called upon allies to provide the F15 jets to Ukraine in the war with Russia.

The United States has said that its G7 counterparts can supply Ukraine with fighter jets including F-16s, a move which Russia warned would have “enormous risks.”