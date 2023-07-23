Historic cathedral badly damaged after Russian missile strike in Odesa

The historical Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine has been badly damaged by Russian strikes, the city council said.

Footage shows debris scattered across the floor of the site after missiles hit the port city overnight, which killed at least one person and injured 19 more.

Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko visited the damaged cathedral on Sunday 23 July and shared a video calling for more protection.

“Again Russia used all types of missiles to destroy our city,” he said.

“I address the world, Odesa needs more protection.”

The cathedral was founded in 1794.