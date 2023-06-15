Drone footage shows scale of destruction in Odesa after Russian strike

Drone footage released on Wednesday (June 14) showed the destruction of a multi-story building following a Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa.

“As a result of air combat and blast waves, a business centre, an educational institution, a residential complex, food establishments and shops in the city centre were damaged,” the South command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said in a statement.

Russian missiles struck civilian buildings in the Black Sea port city and the eastern Donetsk region overnight, killing at least six people, Ukraine’s military and local officials said early on Wednesday.