Macron presents Legion of Honour medal to Zelensky during Paris visit

01:23

Holly Patrick | 1675944368

Macron presents Legion of Honor medal to Zelensky during Paris visit

Emmanuel Macron presented Volodymyr Zelensky with the Legion of Honour - the highest French order of merit - as the Ukrainian president visited Paris on Wedneday, 8 February.

Mr Zelensky’s surprise trip to France came after he addressed the UK Parliament and had meetings with Rishi Sunak and King Charles III.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian leader is expected in Brussels.

He has been urging Western leaders to provide Ukraine with more military aid, including planes.

The French president presented the decoration to Mr Zelensky for his “courage and commitment.”

