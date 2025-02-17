Footage of UK armed forces training Ukrainian recruits has been released by NATO as European leaders gathered in Paris today (February 17) for an emergency meeting on Europe’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

This comes as senior US and Russian officials confirm they will meet in Saudi Arabia to discuss ending the war, without Ukraine’s involvement.

The footage shows Ukrainian soldiers performing live-fire drills and close-quarters battle exercises at an undisclosed location in the UK, with training led by UK and Allied forces.

Since 2022, 51,000 recruits have been trained through the programme, ‘Operation Interflex’.