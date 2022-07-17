Fire rages after Ukrainian plane carrying ‘dangerous materials’ crashes in Greece

An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian airline crashed on Saturday (16 July) near the city of Kavala in northern Greece.

Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash.

It’s believed the aircraft was carrying 12 tonnes of “dangerous materials”, mostly explosives.

Drone footage from the crash site in Palaiochori village showed the flaming wreckage and debris.

Greek Civil Aviation authorities said the flight was heading from Serbia to Jordan.

