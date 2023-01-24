Footage shared on Telegram appears to show Ukraine’s Azovstal metalworks in ruins eight months after the Russian occupation.

Destroyed vehicles and various other debris can be seen scattered across the ground of the site, which was used as shelter by over 50 Ukrainians until their surrender and evacuation in May 2022.

“This is how the checkpoint of Azovstal looks now,” Denis Kazansky wrote, captioning the video on Telegram.

“The metallurgical plant is destroyed, its remains are gradually sawn for scrap metal.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.