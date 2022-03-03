Kit Harington has appeared on TV and radio channels supporting an urgent Ukraine humanitarian campaign launched by the Disasters and Emergency Committee on Thursday.

The actor warns of the “daily horrors” those in eastern Europe are facing, adding that urgent help is needed.

“Hundreds have been killed and injured, including children, and thousands more are hiding underground, terrified,” Harington says.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here.

