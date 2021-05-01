Ukrainian refugees can apply for UK visas in Lille, says Liz Truss

Ukrainian refugees will be able to apply for UK visas after another site was set up in Lille, according to the Foreign Secretary.

Liz Truss told MPs about the “pop-up” site in the city in northern France after the Government’s resettlement policy for fleeing war-torn Ukraine was branded “cruel and chaotic”.

