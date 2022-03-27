A British man has described the tense waiting period leading up to welcoming a Ukrainian refugee into his home in Lancashire.

Max Fox, 32, has opened up his residence to Vlad after the 26-year-old arrived at Manchester Airport, fleeing his war-torn country.

“The frustration of waiting is overbearing, especially when you understand the conditions,” Mr Fox said.

“I have been out there, I’ve seen what the refugee camps are like.”

