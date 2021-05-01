760 UK visas issued to Ukrainian refugees, says Grant Shapps

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky supports the UK government’s approach to the refugee crisis in the war-torn country, cabinet minister Grant Shapps has said.

The transport secretary said he was “proud” of the government’s approach, as he revealed only 760 visas had been granted for Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion.

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters