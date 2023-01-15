Dnipro: Rescuers search rubble after Russian attack on apartment block

Rescuers searched through the rubble from a heavily-damaged apartment block in Dnipro, central Ukraine, following a Russian missile attack on the complex on Saturday, 14 January.

At least 25 people, including one child, were killed in the strike, Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post.

The Ukrainian president reported that 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 apartments were damaged.

People screamed for help underneath the debris from the nine-story block, emergency workers said.

Rescuers used moments of silence to help direct their efforts.

