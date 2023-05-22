Watch: Head of Russia’s Wagner group claims to have captured Bakhmut

The head of Russia’s Wagner group has claimed that the private army has seized the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Holding up a Russian flag, Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that the city came under complete Russian control at around midday on Saturday (20 May).

“Until 25 May we will completely inspect [Bakhmut], create the necessary defence lines and hand it over to the military,” Prigozhin said.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s eastern command, has disputed Prigozhin’s claim.

“[It] is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut,” he said.

