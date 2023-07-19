Hungarian TV mistakes Wigan fans for 'Ukrainians celebrating Crimea bridge attack

A Hungarian news channel broadcast a video claiming to show Ukrainians celebrating the destruction of a Crimean bridge - but actually used footage of Wigan Athletic fans from 2016.

In the original video, which has been viewed 13 million times on YouTube since it was posted seven years ago, football supporters are seen in a pub chanting “Will Grigg’s on fire” to the tune of “Freed From Desire”.

On the Hungarian news channel, that video is cut alongside footage of the destroyed Kerch Bridge, which is the only direct road link between Russia and Crimea.

Green MEP Daniel Freund shared the news report on Twitter, labelling it “a disgrace”.