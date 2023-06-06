House floats down Dnipro river after Kakhovka dam attack floods nearby town

Footage appears to show a house floating down the Dnipro river after a major dam near Kherson was destroyed.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blowing up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant structure, while Moscow has put the blame on Kyiv.

“Russian terrorists. The destruction of the dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land,” Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday 6 June.

While it is unclear how extensive the flooding downstream will be, there are fears it could be devastating for settlements that are home to about 16,000 people.

The video of the house floating down the Dnipro river has been verified by the BBC, with more unverified footage circulating on social media.