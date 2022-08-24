Ukrainians gather to mark their independence day in Dublin

Thousands of Ukrainian people in Ireland gathered to mark their national independence day in Dublin on Wednesday, 24 August.

A demonstration was held through the city, starting at the An Post General Post Office on O’Connell Street and moving to the Ukrainian Embassy in Ballsbridge.

Many carried banners which read “Stand With Ukraine”, waved Ukrainian flags, and held blue and yellow balloons.

The independence day celebrates 31 years of the Ukraine's independence from the Moscow-controlled former Soviet Union.

Wednesday also marked the six month anniversary of the ongoing war.

