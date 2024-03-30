Ukrainian flag raised by soldiers after ‘grey zone’ towns on border reclaimed

Ukraine’s border guards have raised the nation’s flag over three towns in the “grey zone” on the eastern border with Russia.

Footage shared by the State Border Service of Ukraine shows flags being raised on a number of buildings in the towns of Shabelne, Pischane and Degtyarne.

“The territory of the destroyed villages is densely mined, and due to constant enemy shelling, it is uninhabitable,” a statement, shared alongside the video, read.

“However, border guards of the ‘Steel Border’ offensive guard brigade control the area and remind the enemy that this is our land and he has no place here.”