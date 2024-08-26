Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:43
Zelensky pays tribute to British ex-soldier killed in attack on journalists’ hotel in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky has offered his condolences to the family of a British ex-soldier who was killed in a suspected Russian strike in Ukraine on Saturday, 24 August.
Ryan Evans, 38, a safety adviser for the Reuters news agency, was in the Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk when it was hit.
In a statement, the agency said it was “devastated” to learn of his death and that two of its journalists were also injured, one seriously.
In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, the Ukrainian president said: “A regular city hotel was destroyed by a Russian Iskander missile. Absolutely purposefully, in a thought-out way.”
Up next
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
07:01
Olympic climbers Erin McNeice and Shauna Coxsey share tips on strength
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
06:12
Team GB’s table tennis Olympians on how to get quicker
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
01:43
Max Verstappen hits out at Red Bull car at Dutch Grand Prix’
00:42
US Open: Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update after training setback
01:59
Olympian Lynn Williams reveals how she broke gold medal partying
00:18
Jarrod Bowen gives update on ball boy hit by advertising board
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
00:23
Maya Jama joins Notting Hill Carnival crowds in London
01:14
First-look at One For The Road trailer as Top Gear trio reunite
00:37
Leeds Festival fans battle Storm Lillian to watch Blink 182 perform
01:21
Zoe Kravitz shares how Taylor Swift celebrated Eras tour success
00:50
Crowds gather at Notting Hill Carnival in spectacular parade scenes
01:29
Sharon Osborne’s video message to fans after losing ‘cherished’ item
00:52
Craig David surprises Notting Hill Carnival with street performance
01:21
Zoe Kravitz shares how Taylor Swift celebrated Eras tour success
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32