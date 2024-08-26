Volodymyr Zelensky has offered his condolences to the family of a British ex-soldier who was killed in a suspected Russian strike in Ukraine on Saturday, 24 August.

Ryan Evans, 38, a safety adviser for the Reuters news agency, was in the Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk when it was hit.

In a statement, the agency said it was “devastated” to learn of his death and that two of its journalists were also injured, one seriously.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, the Ukrainian president said: “A regular city hotel was destroyed by a Russian Iskander missile. Absolutely purposefully, in a thought-out way.”