New footage appears to show Russia’s intercontinental ballistic missile launch

Newly-released footage appeared to show Russia's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) hitting Ukraine.

Video posted on Telegram, and verified by the Associated Press, showed multiple explosions hitting a wide area of Dnipro.

The date and location of the footage has not been independently verified, however it has a time and date stamp of "05:17:01 on 21/11/2024" and a caption described the attack as being carried out by an "intercontinental ballistic missile".

In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine's air force said an ICBM was fired at Dnipro, along with eight other missiles, and that the military shot down six of them.