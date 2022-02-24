Long queues of traffic formed in Kiev as thousands tried to flee Ukraine's capital city after Russian president Vladimir Putin launched a major military assault.

Volodymyr Zelensky has introduced martial law across the country, but has urged citizens to "keep calm" amid what has been described as a "full-scale" invasion.

In clips shared on social media, queues of cars can be seen on roads across Kiev, with people attempting to reach areas closer to the Polish border, where it is deemed safer.

