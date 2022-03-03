Ukrainian forces destroy bridge as Russian troops advance on Kyiv

Ukrainian forces have blown up a bridge close to Kyiv as Russian troops advance towards the capital city.

Footage shared by Anton Geraschenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s ministry of internal affairs, shows the moment the structure - located in Baryshivka - was destroyed.

“After the passage of the Russian army, a bridge was blown up. The escape route for the Russians [is] blocked,” Mr Geraschenko wrote on Telegram.

