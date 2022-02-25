Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, addressed citizens from the streets of Kyiv on Friday evening.

He promised to defend the independence of the country amid Russia's invasion, which has seen Vladimir Putin pound the capital and other cities with airstrikes for two days.

"Our troops are here, citizens are here. All of us are here protecting the independence of our country," Mr Zelensky said, surrounded by members of his administration including prime minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Glory to our defenders, Glory to Ukraine, Glory to Heroes."

