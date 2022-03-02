Video footage of tractors appearing to tow away an abandoned Russian tank in Ukraine has surfaced on social media.

One clip, shared on Telegram, shows two tractors pulling the military vehicle down a road.

The caption of the video reads: "Russian machinery will soon be used exclusively for agricultural purposes".

Similar footage from Ukraine has gone viral in recent days, with a video of a Russian soldier appearing to chase after a tractor towing his tank being viewed by millions on social media.

